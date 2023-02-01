No classified materials found in latest search of Biden's home in Delaware
Joe Biden (Brendan Smialowski AFP/File)

An FBI search of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found no classified documents.

Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said the planned search, which lasted about three and a half hours, turned up some handwritten notes and other materials FBI agents took away for further review, but he said no documents with classified markings were found, reported CNN.

“The DOJ’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded,” Bauer said. “The search was conducted from 8:30 a.m. to noon. No documents with classified markings were found."

Bauer confirmed the search Wednesday morning, and he said the probe had the president's full support and cooperation.

IN OTHER NEWS: Ex-Trump aide reveals why Ron DeSantis is targeting non-white Americans as The View rips his lies

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

SmartNews