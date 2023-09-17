Biden dares Republicans in curt response to impeachment inquiry
Joe Biden. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

President Joe Biden responded to an impeachment inquiry with a sarcastic quip for House Republicans.

Upon returning to the White House on Sunday, the president was asked about the recently-launched impeachment inquiry.

"Lots of luck!" Biden reportedly yelled.

The president has previously said Republicans launched the inquiry "because they want to shut down the government."

