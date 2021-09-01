Trump privately resisting GOP calls to join the rush to impeach Biden: report
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand together during the Republican National Convention. (Shutterstock)

Republicans have been calling Donald Trump to enlist him in efforts to drum up support for impeaching President Joe Biden over the turbulent troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former president, who was impeached twice during his four-year term, has spoken to multiple GOP lawmakers in recent weeks who wish to recruit Trump to publicly support their efforts to impeach Biden or other members of his administration, two Republican sources told The Daily Beast, but his spokeswoman tersely denied their claims.

"That is totally false," said Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

Trump has frequently called on Biden to resign and has raised money off those efforts, but he's so far been reluctant to publicly join GOP calls for impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment -- even if he has privately supported efforts to remove his successor.

Members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Conference held a news conference Tuesday outside the U.S. Capitol calling for a resolution pushing the resignations of Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley over the Afghanistan withdrawal -- which was set in motion last year by the Trump administration.

The resolution's sponsor, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), said the measure was an early step in a possible impeachment process, while fellow member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) signaled their efforts were aimed at exposing impeachment-shy Republicans to primary challengers next year.

"Know that you will be facing your own primaries, and no amount of precious money will be able to save you from the uprising of the American people who demand we do something now," she said.

