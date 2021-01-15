Alabama senator suggests delaying the inauguration — not realizing the date is in the Constitution: report

On Thursday, WKRG reported that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested pushing back the inauguration date for President-elect Joe Biden during an interview in which he also claimed that impeaching outgoing President Donald Trump "makes no sense."

The problem? That's unconstitutional.

"Tuberville ... questioned the timing of the inauguration on January 20," said the report. "'We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit. Again, we're talking about Washington, D.C.,' Tuberville said. However, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution requires that the inauguration and swearing-in of a new President take place on January 20th. It wasn't clear if Tuberville was aware of that during the interview."

Tuberville, a former college football coach who defeated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November, has attracted attention for flubbing basic civics information. In another interview, he wrongly claimed that America fought in World War II "to free Europe of socialism," and was unable to correctly identify the three branches of government.

"The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January ... and the terms of their successors shall then begin," the 20th Amendment reads.