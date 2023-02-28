'Liar, liar': Joe Biden leaves crowd roaring in laughter with Marjorie Taylor Greene joke

President Joe Biden provoked laughter from a crowd in Virginia Beach on Tuesday after he told a joke about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
At an event about affordable health care, Biden recalled that he had openly "negotiated" with Republicans during his State of the Union address.
Mention of Biden's back-and-forth with Republicans on Social Security earned him cheers from the audience.
"I've been around for a lot of State of the Unions; I never saw one where the president got to negotiate in the open with everybody," the president said to laughter.
"Remember when Marjorie Taylor Greene was yelling, 'Liar, liar, Biden's a liar,'" Biden said mockingly.
At that point, Biden made the sign of a cross on his chest, presumably biting his tongue instead of criticizing Greene.
The crowd roared with laughter.
"I'm going to be good," Biden insisted.
Watch the video clip below from PBS.