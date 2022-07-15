‘Saudis clearly got what they wanted’: CNN panel discusses how Mohammed bin Salman punked Joe Biden with fist bump

President Joe Biden is receiving harsh criticism for his trip to Saudi Arabia after fist bumping Mohammed bin Salman while not achieving any notable deliverable public policy outcomes for America.

On Friday, CNN reported on a statement by Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post.

"The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salmon was worst than a handshake — it was shameful," Ryan said.



"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking," he explained.

At a press conference, Biden laughed when asked about the fist bump.

"The Saudis clearly got what they wanted," CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.



"They wanted respect," he continued. "They wanted to be seen as an important player in the region, by the mere fact that the president of the United States joined by the Secretary of State, his national security adviser, and other top White House officials flew all the way over here to meet with the crown prince and the king, underscored how important the U.S. regards Saudi Arabia, and that's what the Saudis wanted and it's significant."

"All the pictures we have seen of the fist bump, the walking in, these were from Saudi sources, not U.S. media," Blitzer noted. "It was the Saudi media that got access to these moments which was significant. The Saudis wanted these pictures to be out there, the Saudi foreign minister released a lot of still pictures of the meeting that was going on because it seemed to elevate the Saudis and so no matter what emerges and what the president says, I think the Saudis will emerge from all of this, they will see themselves as having achieved what they wanted, respectability, they got that from the president of the United States."

