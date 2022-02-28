'Biden stitching NATO back together after it was ripped apart by Trump': Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough praised President Joe Biden for cleaning up the foreign policy mess left by his predecessor.

Donald Trump openly threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, but the "Morning Joe" host credited Biden for rebuilding that alliance to stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"I was very critical of the Biden administration on Afghanistan, the retreat from Afghanistan, and the fact we didn't keep 2,500 peacekeeping forces in there," Scarborough said.

"But as far as this crisis goes, from the very beginning Joe Biden has done what we need American presidents to do," he added. "That is quietly, diplomatically stitching NATO back together after it was being ripped apart by Donald Trump for four years and bringing NATO actually into a better place than it has been in, again, decades."

