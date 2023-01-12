Watch: Biden goes toe-to-toe with Fox’s Peter Doocy after classified docs are found in his garage

President Joe Biden clashed with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday after the White House said that "a small number" of classified documents had been found at Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

The documents were reportedly found in his garage.

"Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked the president.

"My Corvette's in a locked garage so it's not like it's sitting on the street," Biden shot back.

"So the material was in a locked garage?" Doocy pressed.

"Yes, as well as my Corvette," Biden said.

Biden said that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."

With additional reporting by AFP