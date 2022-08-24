Joe Biden shuts down Peter Doocy for shouting question about FBI at student loan event

President Joe Biden responded to an off-topic question about the FBI from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during an announcement about student loan forgiveness.
At an event on Wednesday, Biden said that the federal government would forgive $10,000 in student loans for people making less than $125,000 annually. People who received Pell grants qualify for $20,000 in loan forgiveness, he said.
As Biden finished his remarks about reforming higher education, Doocy shouted a question about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
"How much advance notice did you have of the FBI's plan to search Mar-a-Lago?" Doocy asked.
"I didn't have any advance notice," Biden replied. "None. Zero. Not one single bit."
Watch the video clip below from Fox News.