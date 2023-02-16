Watch: Biden chastises reporters to be 'more polite' — then he'll answer their questions

President Joe Biden on Thursday gave details about the objects that have been spotted over the U.S. since the spy balloon from China.

At the close of the press conference, the room erupted with questions being shouted from the media. Biden turned to walk away but paused about halfway to the door and turned. It wasn't clear if he said anything as he wasn't near the microphone but he did return to the podium.

“Give me a break, man. Come to my office and we’ll have a more polite conversation," he chastised the group.

It appeared from the C-SPAN video that it was directed to someone to Biden's left in the back of the room. Biden often clashes with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, but it's unclear if the questions came from Doocy. NBC's Peter Alexander very loudly shouted over the rest of the reporters, which was caught on C-SPAN cameras.

You can see the videos below or at the like here.

Biden exchange with press youtu.be

