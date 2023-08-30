GOP seeks Biden travel records after report claims Hunter Biden hitched rides on Air Force Two
(AFP)

House Republicans are seeking President Joe Biden's travel records from his time as vice president after Fox News reported that his son Hunter Biden flew with him overseas to conduct private business deals.

The conservative network reported last week that Hunter Biden traveled to at least 15 countries with his father when he served as vice president to Barack Obama, and GOP Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Byron Donalds (R-FL) asked the National Archives for all of Biden's travel records that included his son or business associates of his, reported The Messenger.

"Then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family’s enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself," the GOP lawmakers wrote.

The pair cited the Fox News report as evidence that Hunter Biden had traveled with his father to at least 15 countries during his tenure as vice president. The network's broadcaster, Jesse Watters, suggested that he used the trips to conduct business deals to benefit himself and his family.

However, there's no evidence the president conducted private business on these official trips or that he benefited from his son's business ventures.

Comer and Donalds set a Sept. 13 deadline for the National Archives to produce the records.

