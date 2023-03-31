Biden's tactic on Trump's indictment is silence: 'I’m not going to talk'
Joe Biden (Brendan Smialowski AFP/File)

President Joe Biden declined to comment on Donald Trump's indictment on criminal charges in New York.

The president firmly stated that he had no public reaction to his 2020 election opponent's prosecution by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been investigating Trump's hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and assorted fraud allegations, reported the Associated Press.

“I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House to tour storm damage in Mississippi.

Vice president Kamala Harris also declined to comment on Trump's indictment during a news conference in Zambia, part of a weeklong trip across Africa.

“I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president,” Harris said.

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema, who appeared alongside Harris at the news conference, expressed support for equal application of the law but insisted he was not referring directly to Trump.

“When there’s transgression against the law, it does not matter who is involved,” Hichilema said. “I think that is what the rule of law means."

“I take out the name,” Hichilema added. “I put in place of the name what we citizens of our countries — citizens of the global community — must do to ... exercise our rights and freedoms.”

