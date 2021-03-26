‘It’s an atrocity’: Joe Biden rips Georgia Republicans for voter suppression bill

President Joe Biden on Friday slammed a voter suppression bill from Georgia Republicans that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed into law on Thursday.

"It's an atrocity," Biden told the assembled press on the White House lawn.

"The idea -- you want any indication that it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency -- they passed the law saying you can't provide water for people standing in line while they're waiting to vote? "You don't need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting," he continued.

"You can't provide water for people about to vote? Give me a break," he said.



Biden's off-the-cuff remarks came after an official White House statement released on Friday.

"In Georgia we saw this most historic demonstration of the power of the vote twice – in November and then again in the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seats in January. Recount after recount and court case after court case upheld the integrity and outcome of a clearly free, fair, and secure democratic process," the White House said. "Yet instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote. This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience."

"This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act. I once again urge Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to make it easier for all eligible Americans access the ballot box and prevent attacks on the sacred right to vote," the statement said.

Watch: