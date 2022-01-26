Florida radio host with 'intimate details' of Matt Gaetz's alleged sex crimes pleads guilty

"Well, nobody even heard the term supply chain," Trump falsely claimed.

"We didn't sit around talking about supply chain. Now, that's all of a sudden, that's all — the two words people are using most because you can't get anything," he argued.

READ MORE: Trump's finance report shows he has a lot less cash than he claimed in his final year in office

"You look at big grocery stores, big chains, they have empty shelves, sixty, seventy percent of their shelves are empty in some cases," he claimed. "In some cases, more than that. They can't get food, they can't get clothing."

Trump then told a story of how his publisher could not obtain animal skins for his books.

"I just did a book — which is very successful, they sold 240,000 copies and we just ordered another 240,000, I guess, or more," Trump said. "And the publisher — the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants, he said, well we have one problem, we can't get paper, we can't get ink."

"Oh my gosh," Dobbs interjected.

"We can't get glue," Trump continued. "And we can't get leather, for the covers. He said, 'I've been doing this for forty years, I've never had a problem getting anything."

Trump appeared to be referring to Our Journey Together, a hardcover picture book featuring over 300 photographs of his time in office that was released in December and has sold out. It is billed as "President Donald J. Trump's first official book since leaving the White House."

Trump is the first author of Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded in 2021 by Donald Trump, Jr.

The publisher quotes Trump, Jr. as describing the book as "truly, one of a kind," but does not list a leather-bound version of the book, which sells for $74.99. The publisher claims the book will be delivered in February if ordered now.

Listen:



