Trump-backed GOP candidate finally concedes defeat over a month after the race was called
Joe Kent (campaign photo).

Joe Kent, a Trump-backed Republican candidate in the state of Washington, has finally conceded defeat more than a month after his race was called in favor of Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).

Seattle Times reporter David Gutman on Wednesday posted Kent's concession statement on Twitter in which he said he "called my opponent to concede and offer my congratulations on her victory."

He then went on to say that Republicans needed to do better in using the "ballot harvesting" techniques he said Democrats have used to secure victories in his state, and he also vowed that he's "not done yet" in the political arena.

Kent won the nomination for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat earlier this year when he defeated outgoing Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who was one of just ten Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the United States Capitol building.

Like many other Trump-backed candidates, Kent was frequently plagued by controversy, such as when he gave an interview to Nazi sympathizer Greyson Arnold this past June and had earlier made an appearance on the podcast of infamous white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

