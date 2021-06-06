'Out of touch' Joe attacked after op-ed refusing voting rights: Why elect Biden if Manchin runs the country?

Sen. Joe Manchin published another editorial tearing down HR 4: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would protect Americans from GOP laws that would prevent them from voting. The Republicans have worked on such bills because they lost the presidency and they're fearful that they'll never be able to win a national election again on a platform of their far-right policies.
Manchin has also made it clear that he refuses to get rid of or change the filibuster, parroting false GOP talking points that it somehow stops bipartisanship. In reality, there hasn't been a filibuster in four years. What is being done is the threat of a filibuster that is stopping all legislative business. If Manchin actually supported the filibuster he would support a genuine filibuster. Instead, he's playing politics and being coy with language.
Some online have called for a primary opponent to Manchin, claiming that there's no point of Democrats being in power if they're not actually in power. Manchin got in trouble earlier in January when he opposed the COVID-19 stimulus bill at a time his state desperately needed it. It was only after his own governor went on television to tell him it was a mistake that he changed his mind. It began an ongoing conversation that Manchin may be out of touch with the needs of West Virginians.
See the comments from angry folks below:
Joe Manchin be like: I’m not gonna help pass a law against murder because, if murderers can’t find common ground w… https://t.co/qoiKAyI5Hn— Michael Harriot (@Michael Harriot) 1623011536.0
Joe Manchin wants to protect minority voting rights in the Senate, but not voting rights for minorities.— Jack Cocchiarella (@Jack Cocchiarella) 1623010215.0
Maybe @Sen_JoeManchin is just too old and out of touch to understand the needs of real Americans. I mean, he oppose… https://t.co/9Db1VKavoX— (((Charles Young))) (@(((Charles Young)))) 1623008192.0
Joe Manchin is a 73 year old multimillionaire who can risk losing the Senate seat by choosing to save democracy. Yo… https://t.co/QD4KVs9JYy— Wajahat Ali (@Wajahat Ali) 1623008831.0
We can’t foster bipartisanship without a properly functioning democracy. The filibuster is preventing both. I hope… https://t.co/RrK6Gl9T5m— Julián Castro (@Julián Castro) 1623006259.0
I’ve bristled at the notion that if you don’t support blowing up the filibuster, you’re not a Democrat. Or you don’… https://t.co/CRqCdBNozJ— Joe Lockhart (@Joe Lockhart) 1623007659.0
Somebody tell @Sen_JoeManchin that Jim Crow is a partisan game. Fighting Jim Crow, well, that's democracy.— Walter Shaub (@Walter Shaub) 1623011893.0
If the @GOP gets its way, @JoeBiden won’t be the last Democrat elected President. He’ll be the last democratically… https://t.co/AWsrcEeHE9— Oren Jacobson 🔯 (@Oren Jacobson 🔯) 1623005141.0
With Jim Crow rising, Joe Manchin saying "aw, gee, shucks, we oughta compromise with the Jim Crowers" is like if Ch… https://t.co/zk6rnsxRLr— Walter Shaub (@Walter Shaub) 1623013483.0
What Joe Manchin fails to acknowledge is that the voting rights legislation is being characterized as partisan only… https://t.co/qh6nLyhXSE— Walter Shaub (@Walter Shaub) 1623011579.0
I've been spitting mad all day about Joe Manchin's lie that voting rights legislation is partisan.— Walter Shaub (@Walter Shaub) 1623012023.0
Remember when Joe Manchin was talking about bringing back the “talking filibuster” and said something had to be don… https://t.co/5QE6ytgmSm— Michelangelo Signorile (@Michelangelo Signorile) 1623010429.0
It's simple. @Sen_JoeManchin is just doing what most politicians do - he is putting his reelection chances ahead of… https://t.co/OweMBNR2XD— Brett Pransky (@Brett Pransky) 1623012538.0
We have the house, senate, and presidency... The heck with Joe Manchin and the Republican minority. Eliminate the… https://t.co/r1lKAP8jkO— Angela Belcamino (@Angela Belcamino) 1623001959.0
In my view, every word Joe Manchin is uttering right now was purchased by Koch money. He is their creature. That’… https://t.co/Lda6AcxFQP— Pam Keith, Esq. (@Pam Keith, Esq.) 1623008186.0
Why did we elect Joe Biden president if we’re gonna let Joe Manchin run the fuckin country?— thee anthony fantano (@thee anthony fantano) 1623004270.0
When Senator Joe Manchin insists we must give Republicans more time, I’m reminded of James Baldwin’s brilliant wisd… https://t.co/wKDMXMAt3t— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1623012192.0
Agree with what everyone has been saying about @Sen_JoeManchin. I think it's time we fundraise for an unnamed oppon… https://t.co/ztE36zhgs0— Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey Bartlet-Young) 1623008335.0