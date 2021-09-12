CNN's Dana Bash throws charges he's 'bought and paid for by corporate donors' in Joe Manchin's face

A combative Sen. Joe Manchin (D) defended himself on CNN's "State of the Union" after host Dana Bash repeated accusations made by a fellow Democrat that he is in the pocket of big business and lets them write policies and legislation.

Appearing to defend a Wall Street Journal op-ed he wrote where he explained that he won't support a $3.5 trillion stimulus package, the CNN host confronted him with tweets from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

"I'm sure you've heard what your fellow Democrat, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about you in a tweet. 'Manchin has weekly huddles w/Exxon and is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called bipartisan fossil fuel bills. It's killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this 'bipartisan' corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation.'"

"That's your fellow Democrat, "Bash followed up. " Is it trues you have weekly meetings with Exxon and other companies?"

"Absolutely not, " he shot back. "I keep my door open for everybody. That's totally false. Those type of superlatives, it's just awful, that continue to divide, divide. I don't know that young lady really well. I met her one time between sets but that's it. We've not had any conversations. she's speculating and saying things."

"She's not the only one," Bash parried. "I'm sure you've heard a number of fellow Democrats say you're opposed to this because you're bought and paid for by corporate donors."

"It makes no sense at all," the West Virginia Democrat replied. "I gave you the facts. You're entitled to your own facts -- I mean your own opinions -- you're just not entitled to create your own facts to support it. That's exactly what they're doing."

Watch below: