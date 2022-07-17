Democrat suggests giving Joe Manchin's chairmanship on the Energy committee to Lisa Murkowski
Senator Joe Manchin speaking during an event in 2017. (Third Way Think Tank)

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Sen. John Yarmuth (D-KY) is furious with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has consistently refused to support any bill that has to do with green energy or climate change. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is leading a state that is slowly being destroyed by climate change. So, Yarmuth suggested she be the chair of the Senate Energy Committee instead of Manchin.

The coal industry in Manchin's state has been drastically cut and they are no longer the largest employer, but Manchin still operates like his state is an energy state when it no longer is. As of 2020, just 11,418 people worked in the coal industry, West Virginia public radio reports. Alaska offers twice that, the U.S. Energy and Employment Report listed.

"It doesn't matter what I advise," said Yarmuth in a conversation with reporters Friday. "The Senate is the Senate. It doesn't matter what any of us do. It doesn't matter what the administration does, we've got one person who's trying to dictate policy for the entire country and it's a shame."

He went on to complain that the Senate rules cater to the minority and that the Senate, in general, is "tilted to small rule, white states and they have rules that exacerbate the minority rule. And unfortunately, we have one member that thinks he knows better than any other Democrat. I would go to Lisa Murkowski and ask if she'd like to be chair of the Energy Committee. That's what I'd do."

Yarmuth went on to say he doesn't think that there will be any impact on the election from the refusal to pass Build Back Better because anyone who knows what the bill is about, already knows how they'll vote. Other voters are going to vote on different issues, he said. When asked about issues that impact families' pocketbooks Yarmuth said that there are books that have been written about people voting against their own economic interests.

"I don't think people today vote like that," Yarmuth said. "I think they vote on very visceral" issues.

Democrats aren't likely to make such a drastic move before the election, but they could after the election.

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

Raw Exclusives SmartNews