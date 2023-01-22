'You're not telling me no': Chuck Todd grills Joe Manchin on plans to run for president

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) wouldn't deny that he is thinking about running for president as a Democrat — or a member of another party.

"If you run for office in 2024, are you going to run as a Democrat?" NBC host Chuck Todd asked the senator during a Sunday interview.

"Chuck, I haven't made a decision what I'm going to do in 2024," Manchin replied.

"What's on the table?" the host pressed. "It's re-election on the table?"

"Everything's on the table," the senator insisted.

Manchin confirmed that he would not run for governor of West Virginia but was silent when it came to a possible presidential bid.

"The only thing I can tell you is when I make my decision, what I think is the best [way] I can support and represent the people of West Virginia and also be true to this country and the Constitution," he opined.

"You know where I'm going," Todd said of a presidential run. "You're not telling me no."

Watch the video clip below from NBC or at the link.