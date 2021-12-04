MAGA conspiracy theorist calls for mass hangings of US senators: 'The gallows are getting wider'

On Friday, far-right activist Joe Oltmann called for the mass hanging of U.S. senators who, in his view, are "traitors" to the country — including Republicans who voted to avert a government shutdown this week.
"There's your list of 19 traitors to the American People, along with all the other traitors to the American people," said Oltmann on the Conservative Daily podcast. "I want people to go out there and get some wood. The gallows are getting wider and longer. We should be able to build gallows all the way from Washington, D.C. to California."
Oltmann, based in Colorado, is the leader of FEC United, a right-wing group that has its own militia. He has frequently peddled in violent and extremist rhetoric, asserting that he "sees a war coming."
READ MORE: 'I see a war coming,' says militia leader with Colorado GOP ties
He is also a purveyor of conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, and claimed in an email with embattled pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell that "several" Colorado clerks loyal to Trump have "infiltrated" voting machines in the state to try to confirm that the election was stolen.
He is currently being sued by a former worker of Dominion Voting Systems, a common target of far-right conspiracy theories, whom he claimed was on an "Antifa conference call" promising that the voting machines would not allow Trump to win.
Watch below:
NEW: Colorado conservative activist Joe Oltmann calling for the mass hanging of \u201ctraitors,\u201d including US Senators he names. Oltmann founded FEC United, which has a militia wing. The group was led by @ColoradoKbb until she became @cologop chair. #copoliticspic.twitter.com/Nqd9Z3hwxS— Kyle Clark (@Kyle Clark) 1638555220