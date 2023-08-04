Joe Rogan pushes Kari Lake conspiracy theories on podcast

On his podcast this week, Joe Rogan claimed that Kari Lake may have had a point about election fraud in Arizona in 2022, The Daily Beast reported.

“It looks like there’s real fraud. At the very least, there were voting machines that weren’t working properly,” said Rogan. He later followed this up with a tweet saying, “It seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas. There are a lot of shenanigans. And I think there are coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected. I don’t know how far they go, but I know it’s not zero.”

There is no evidence to support the idea that Arizona's Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, won her election fraudulently.

Rogan seems to be referring to a glitch with ballot tabulators — not voting machines themselves — in Maricopa County. Lake has made these tabulators a centerpiece of her conspiracy theories about the election. In fact, county officials provided backup methods for counting votes in affected areas.

The tabulator issue affected a large amount of Democratic voting precincts too. There seems to be no evidence to support the idea that it was mostly Republican areas affected, other than a few Republican voters who claimed as such on social media based on their own anecdotal experiences.

Lake, who has refused to concede her election loss, has filed a series of lawsuits trying to get the election result thrown out, but has been repeatedly smacked down in court after court, including the state Supreme Court.