Joe Rogan says he will never have Trump on his podcast: 'I'm not interested in helping him'

While being interviewed on The Lex Fridman Podcast, podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan said the reason he never invited Donald Trump to come on his show is because he's "not interested in helping him."

Rogan added that Trump is "such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself."

According to Rogan, Trump's time in the White House was "one of the weirder times" in American history, adding that times will likely get "weirder" if Trump runs for office again.

Rogan went on to say that Trump has a good shot since he'll be running against a "dead man," namely Joe Biden.

"Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts," Rogan said.

"By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time," Rogan said.

"I don’t want to help him," Rogan declared, adding, "I’m not interested in helping him."

At 54, the former taekwondo champion has millions of fans, who appreciate his outspokenness, his iconoclastic ideas, and the variety of his guests.

His show "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has been broadcast exclusively on Spotify since 2020 under a deal worth an estimated $100 million, attracts a staggering 11 million listeners per episode on average.

Often with a glass of whiskey in hand, he chats casually for two to three hours with a guest on topics as varied as flying saucers, psychedelic drugs, red meat and fitness, slipping in an expletive here and there.

People from all walks of life asked to come on. In 12 years, he has hosted nearly 1,000 guests -- 88 percent of them male, according to the fan site JRELibrary.

They include Tesla boss Elon Musk, who smoked a joint on his set, whistleblower Edward Snowden and film director Oliver Stone.

But Rogan has also given voice to climate sceptics, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and, since the start of the pandemic, figures in the anti-vaccine movement, earning him the label of "a veritable megaphone of right-wing lies" by progressive website Media Matters for America.

Watch video below or at this link.

Will Trump win in 2024? | Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman www.youtube.com





With additional reporting by AFP