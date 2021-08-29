Covid expert begs podcaster Joe Rogan for help after prominent Texas anti-masker dies of coronavirus

Baylor College of Medicine Prof. Peter Hotez urged podcaster Joe Rogan to help him combat COVID-19 misinformation following the death of a prominent Texas anti-masker.
Dr. Hotez made his comments following the death of anti-masker Caleb Wallace, who had organized against public health measures during the pandemic.
Dr. Hotez posted a link to a Raw Story article on Wallace's death with a message to Rogan.
"My Texas brother. Can't help but think if I had the opportunity to sit with him and his family. I might have explained he was being targeted by groups only in interested in hanging on to power here in Texas, and that they don't care about him or his family," Hotez wrote.
"Reaching out yet again to my brother [Joe Rogan] this is a life we could have saved. It's not too late, let's talk to nation, I believe we literally could save thousands of lives in Texas just sitting in your place in Austin talking this through," he wrote.
Dr. Hotez also replied to somebody who commented on his post.
"My son listens to Joe Rogan and refuses to get a vaccine. He's responsible for millions of young men not getting the vaccine," Lori Rice-Spring wrote.
Dr. Hotez replied it was "also unfair to pin this on Joe, but I believe if he would agree we could make a pretty good dent, and literally save thousands of lives. What's going on now in these parts, Texas, is just the warm up act. I've seen the models, 800,000 deaths by Dec 1."
