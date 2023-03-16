'They've got the goods?' Trump's lawyer clashes with CNN's Erin Burnett
Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, clashed with CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Wednesday's edition of "OutFront," as he furiously attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ahead of a widely expected indictment of the former president over his $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"I understand someone who was involved in that the other day told me that time had passed, when that decision was made not to indict and they thought, you know what? They could have had more information," said Burnett. "They could have figured it out and they're not going to move without having that, right? That they've got the goods."

"Well, that they've got the goods," said Tacopina. "They evaluated it and didn't go forward. The Manhattan DA's office, despite what they said about relying on Michael Cohen in the past, for three years they have scoured Donald Trump's personal and business life. Scoured, and they've looked for a crime to fit the person. We should all be concerned about this, whether you like or hate Donald Trump, we should all be concerned, they picked the person and are searching for a crime. If you read Pomerantz's book, by revealing secret grand jury information to a third party, in his book, even he said that he picked Trump. He would have paid to prosecute Trump, which is a scary statement by a prosecutor, but he would have paid to prosecute him because he didn't like him."

"If a crime is there, misdemeanor or felony — if a crime is there a crime is there, right?" Burnett pressed him

"Absolutely," Tacopina said.

"An indictment does not mean he can't run," noted Burnett. "Is he prepared to appear in court to defend himself?"

"One thing I will tell you about Donald Trump, in my time knowing him and representing him and having the honor of representing, is he's probably the toughest guy I've ever met, because most people would buckle under this pressure," said Tacopina. "Is he prepared? He's prepared. I'm prepared."

