Matt Gaetz's friend says he's cooperated in sex trafficking probe against 'multiple individuals'

Ahead of his sentencing for child sex trafficking, Joel Greenberg, who is an associate of Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, says he's cooperated with numerous investigations, Newsweeks reports.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. He now faces 12 years in prison.

Greenberg's lawyer filed a motion on Tuesday saying that he has been "cooperating with federal prosecutors in active investigations currently being conducted by the United States Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida and the Department of Justice in Washington D.C. as well as in other jurisdictions" in order to "mitigate the significant penalties he faces."

"If this Court sets a hearing on the motion, the proceeding will convey specific information to the Court concerning Mr. Greenberg's cooperation against multiple individuals," the motion stated.

As Newsweek point out, Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over allegations he had sex with a teenage girl and paid for her to travel over state lines with him. The 17-year-old girl in question is also at the center of the investigation into Greenberg.