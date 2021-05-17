Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to multiple charges
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Joel Greenberg, an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has pleaded guilty to a variety of charges in an agreement that could bring charges against the lawmaker.

The former Seminole County, Fla. tax collector admitted to six criminal counts in a case that led to an investigation of Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking.

Greenberg agreed to cooperate with investigators in exchange for 27 counts being dismissed.