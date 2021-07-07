Judge grants sentencing delay to Matt Gaetz pal Joel Greenberg while he continues helping investigators

A Florida judge granted a request by former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg to delay his sentencing while he continues cooperating with federal investigators.

The 36-year-old Greenberg will now be sentenced Nov. 18 after pleading guilty to six crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, bribery of a public official and stalking, as part of an agreement to testify against others -- such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) -- allegedly involved in a sex trafficking ring, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

"Said cooperation, which could impact his ultimate sentence, cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing," said his attorney Fritz Scheller in the request.

Greenberg had been scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 19 but his attorney asked for a 90-day delay while he cooperates with investigators, and prosecutors have said they would recommend fewer years than the 12-year statutory minimum for his crimes if he provides substantial assistance.