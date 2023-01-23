Philly mobster defends Trump as 'nicest guy in the world' after being spotted with him in Florida
President Donald Trump speaks to the media from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 4, 2019. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Infamous one-time Philly mob boss "Skinny" Joey Merlino was recently spotted at Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Club West Palm -- and he's got nothing but nice things to say about the former president.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Merlino claimed that he had no business or person relationship at all with Trump and defended him as a nice person who will take a photo with anyone who asks.

"He takes pictures with everybody," said Merlino, who served several years in prison after being convicted more than twenty years ago on racketeering charges including extortion and receiving stolen property. "He's the nicest guy in the world."

The Inquirer, which also obtained a photo of Merlino with Trump at the golf course, wrote earlier on Monday that the mobster's presence "is likely to renew concerns among Trump loyalists eager to help him retake the White House next year that he still lacks the sort of protective political infrastructure that would prevent a candidate for president from taking a picture with a convicted mobster."

Last year, Trump sparked controversy when he hosted Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West and notorious neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

