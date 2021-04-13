'Morally bankrupt' John Boehner faces brutal backlash after he reveals he voted to re-elect Trump

Former House speaker John Boehner (R-OH) was condemned as a hypocrite after revealing that he voted to re-elect Donald Trump.
The Ohio Republican has been promoting his newly released memoir, where he repeatedly criticizes the former president, but he admitted to Time that he still voted to give Trump another four-year term.
"I voted for Donald Trump," he said. "I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a president does."
Boehner's admission didn't sit well with social media users.
John Boehner voted for Trump in 2020. Just because he makes entertaining digs at Ted Cruz or Fox News doesn't mean he's not as morally bankrupt and dangerous as those who is now attacking to rehab his image and profit from his career. https://t.co/89Qh0KQ5ax
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) April 13, 2021
Yeah, so I guess let's not pretend like Boehner was a victim of — or an unwitting participant in — the policies of the “new GOP"
No matter how much he trashed Trump and said he was bad for the country, he still voted for him. https://t.co/NdjAQPNSAc
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 13, 2021
so Boehner voted for crazy.
I'm not buying his book.
— Jacqueline Fortin (@jfortin362) April 13, 2021
Boehner was my congressman and, even though I disagree with almost all of what he stood for, it was nice to be reminded of a time when people could disagree. He was part of a lost political mind set. And yet, he still voted for trump in 2020. I will never understand that. https://t.co/MESqa19X8i
— Ken Jaffe (@KenJaffe1) April 13, 2021
John Boehner voted for Trump in 2016 and in 2020.
Boehner also writes Trump “incited that bloody insurrection" on Jan. 6.
Given that attack, Boehner on if he should have pushed back against Trump's efforts to overturn the election:
"No. I'm retired."https://t.co/YDZjKzcx0T pic.twitter.com/MIC3obJtpr
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 13, 2021
In an interview yesterday Boehner spoke about how well he knew Biden, how well they worked together and could get anything that needed to be done - yet he still he voted for Trump. He's just another Party over County Republican.
— TravelingMelissa (@melissacain1) April 13, 2021
John Boehner voted for donald trump in 2020.
Don't buy his book.
— coca💙 Mask Up!!!😷🧢 (@SouthernCoca) April 13, 2021
You don't get to lecture anyone when you voted for Trump in 2020.https://t.co/MmnSafrXuc
— Tiffani 😷WearAMask😷 (@TiffMcGinnis17) April 13, 2021
Boehner: “Donald Trump is a product of the chaos we've seen in our political process over the last 10 or 12 years."
Also Boehner: I voted for Trump in 2020 https://t.co/gvNIHbsAtO
— Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) April 13, 2021
Boehner's book tour is nothing more than self-aggrandizement with whitewashing pretenses. He not only nurtured the Tea Party, he directly voted for the demagogue he claims leads an unhinged cabal *after* the insanity of Trump's tenure. He is the *worst*. https://t.co/mWWWppirEp
— Anastacya (@Anastacya_99) April 13, 2021
I don't even believe Boehner. Sounds like another grift play for his book. “I voted for Trump so my criticism of Republicans is even more incredible!"
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2021
Is it worse that Boehner is obviously lying about voting for Trump in 2020 than if he actually voted for Trump in 2020? https://t.co/apDAJ1Ddvd
— Fred Made Us Change the Name of This Account (@LesserFrederick) April 13, 2021