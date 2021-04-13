'Morally bankrupt' John Boehner faces brutal backlash after he reveals he voted to re-elect Trump
www.rawstory.com

Former House speaker John Boehner (R-OH) was condemned as a hypocrite after revealing that he voted to re-elect Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican has been promoting his newly released memoir, where he repeatedly criticizes the former president, but he admitted to Time that he still voted to give Trump another four-year term.

"I voted for Donald Trump," he said. "I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a president does."

Boehner's admission didn't sit well with social media users.