‘Absolute embarrassment’: Ted Cruz goes down in flames after suggesting he’ll burn Boehner’s book

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) indulged in his long-running feud with former House speaker John Boehner, and social media users urged him to focus on the job he was elected to do.
Boehner has never made any secret about his disdain for Cruz -- whom he's called "Lucifer in the flesh" and a "miserable son of a b*tch" -- and he has offered scathing criticism of the Texas Republican's legislative record and cursed the senator in the audiobook version of in his new memoir.
"PS, Ted Cruz -- go f*ck yourself," Boehner says in that reading.
Cruz insisted he was proud of Boehner's "drunken, bloviated scorn," and he joked in another tweet that he would burn a copy of the memoir someone sent to him.
"Some smart-ass dropped off a copy of Boehner's new book at my office. It's even signed!" Cruz tweeted. "I filed it in the appropriate place."
Some smart-ass dropped off a copy of Boehner's new book at my office. It's even signed!
I filed it in the appropriate place. pic.twitter.com/dQGxofdcCf
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2021
Other Twitter users bashed Cruz and told him to get back to work.
Sorry are you cancelling his book?
— Philip Germain (@Philip_Germain) April 13, 2021
Radical leftists like Ted Cruz love book burning.
— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 13, 2021
You sure you want to burn that? You might want some reading materials for the next time you ditch Texas. pic.twitter.com/k1AjZ5b3WP
— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 💉😷🗳️ (@IfBarack) April 13, 2021
They don't even check their voice mail.
Seriously. It's always full. I hardly ever get to actually leave a message for my own damned senators.
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) April 14, 2021
I am one of Ted's constituents. I can not think of one thing that he has done for the Great State of Texas other than being an absolute embarrassment!
— John Clarke (@hcougar82) April 13, 2021
There will never be a day that passes that this meme doesn't apply to you. pic.twitter.com/PKJqIOx3CN
— Justice Before Unity (@firedup79) April 14, 2021
What really happened: Cruz went out of his way to get a copy, so he could post this performative bullshit, bc this is all the GOP has.
— lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) April 14, 2021
You had your office buy a book and throw it away for a picture. Wasting money...to own the GOP.
— DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) April 13, 2021
Texas is literally paying this dink to troll Twitter all day. Maybe if he had that book in the fireplace when their house was too cold for his spoiled kids they could have all skipped the family vacation on your dime. Good job, Texas. https://t.co/9iPVGbT1lf
— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) April 13, 2021