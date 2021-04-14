‘Absolute embarrassment’: Ted Cruz goes down in flames after suggesting he’ll burn Boehner’s book
www.rawstory.com

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) indulged in his long-running feud with former House speaker John Boehner, and social media users urged him to focus on the job he was elected to do.

Boehner has never made any secret about his disdain for Cruz -- whom he's called "Lucifer in the flesh" and a "miserable son of a b*tch" -- and he has offered scathing criticism of the Texas Republican's legislative record and cursed the senator in the audiobook version of in his new memoir.

"PS, Ted Cruz -- go f*ck yourself," Boehner says in that reading.

Cruz insisted he was proud of Boehner's "drunken, bloviated scorn," and he joked in another tweet that he would burn a copy of the memoir someone sent to him.

"Some smart-ass dropped off a copy of Boehner's new book at my office. It's even signed!" Cruz tweeted. "I filed it in the appropriate place."


Other Twitter users bashed Cruz and told him to get back to work.