Trump openly wished for John Bolton to die from COVID-19: New book

Donald Trump openly fantasized about his former national security adviser John Bolton catching and dying from the coronavirus, according to a new book.

"Nightmare Scenario," a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, reveals the twice-impeached one-term president frequently mocked individuals who became ill with the deadly virus before he became infected himself, according to an excerpt obtained by Axios.

"Trump had tried to joke about the virus for months, sometimes even mocking people who had become ill," the authors write. "At one meeting several months [before Trump got sick], NEC director Larry Kudlow had stifled a cough. The room had frozen.. ... Trump had waved his hands in front of his face, as if to jokingly ward off any flying virus particles, and then cracked a smile."

"'I was just kidding,' he'd said. 'Larry will never get COVID. He will defeat it with his optimism.' ... 'John Bolton,' he had said ... 'Hopefully COVID takes out John.'"

The authors' sources said they believed Trump was deadly serious about wanting Bolton to die from the coronavirus.