John Bolton bursts out laughing after hearing that Trump hoped he'd die of COVID

Appearing on CNN to address a wide range of topics involving former president Donald Trump's administration, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton was asked by co-host Brianna Keilar about a report that Donald Trump had indicated he would to see Bolton contract COVID-19 and die.

In the middle of a discussion on Republicans continuing "kissing Trump's ring" despite his 2020 election loss, Keilar suddenly changed direction and asked about Trump's COVID comments which were included in Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta's book "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History."

According to the book, Trump told members of his cabinet, "Hopefully COVID takes out John."

"In one of these books, Trump is reported to have told advisers that he hoped you would die of COVID. What is your response to learning that?" Keilar asked.

Bolton immediately burst into laughter, before responding, "It's very typical of Trump. He has -- he has an obsession with himself and you're either for him or against him, and I would remind those who are kissing his ring now."

"You know, Mike Pence who had the hardest job in Washington for four years as vice president, constitutionally he used to say he was the only person at the white house who couldn't resign -- he had to stay loyal," he continued. "That was his obligation, and he did, right up until January the 6th. And it's never been the same between Pence and Trump. So everybody who thinks you can kiss his ring on a daily basis and you'll be fine, just wait till the one time you don't."



