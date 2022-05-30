John Cornyn announces Tues. Zoom meeting seeking 'basic framework' for gun safety legislation: report

After America was victimized by 11 mass shootings this Memorial Day weekend, senators will meet virtually on Tuesday seeking a bipartisan solution on gun safety legislation.
"Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN on Thursday he met earlier in the day with Texas Sen. John Cornyn and encouraged the senior Republican senator to begin discussions with Democrats, including Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to see if they can find a middle ground on legislation to respond to the tragic Texas elementary school shooting," CNN reported Saturday. "Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are facing enormous pressure to take action in the wake of the horrific shooting, but members on both sides acknowledge the uphill battle to find common ground given the highly polarized political climate around gun legislation and widespread GOP opposition to stricter gun control."
McConnell tapped Cornyn for the role after he complained about police being criticized for their bungled response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre.
"The second guessing and finger pointing among state and local law enforcement is destructive, distracting, and unfair. Complex scenarios require split second decisions. Easy to criticize with 20-20 hindsight," Cornyn argued.
Cornyn updated reporters on the status at an event in San Antonio, ABC News correspondent Trish Turner reported.
"We’re already having those discussions in person and on the phone. Look forward to meeting on Tuesday through a Zoom call to try to see if we can agree on a basic framework about how we go forward," Cornyn said.
The senators will meet virtually as Congress is currently on an 11-day vacation.
\u201cRIGHT NOW: U.S. Senator John Cornyn is hosting his annual Service Academy Send-Off Ceremony at the Freeman Expo Hall for Texas students who are heading to U.S. military service academies this summer. \nhttps://t.co/GnSwjYsMU1 https://t.co/nttvo6hS9f\u201d— News 4 San Antonio (@News 4 San Antonio) 1653934488