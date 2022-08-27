John Dean predicts Trump scandal will expand further: ‘I see a conspiracy’

Watergate figure John Dean predicted the Department of Justice investigation into government documents Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago would expand to a conspiracy bringing in other defendants beyond the former president.

Dean was interviewed by CNN anchor Kate Bolduan, following the release of a redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit.

"George Conway was on the show last night," Bolduan noted. "The way he put it, he said he remains convinced, it represents the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit. After what you've seen in this document, how likely do you think charges -- how likely do you think charges could be coming for Donald Trump?"

"Well, I think we have a case clearly from this affidavit, the more we've seen of it, that it is moving along," Dean replied. "It is a sophisticated case, it looks like they're giving it a lot of priority and attention. Clearly, it has gone to the attorney general to get clearance for a search warrant. this is the kind of case that they're not fooling around with."

"I think it is more than just merely the concern to retrieve the documents that they've got to make the point," he continued. "As I read the affidavit, I see a conspiracy."

"I think there are many more people involved in this," Deans said. "I think some of them have not surfaced even on our radar yet. This is a big case. How close are we? I would say in three or four months we may know how it will shake out."

