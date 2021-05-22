Feds seize $90,000 from Capitol rioter who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting: report
Supporters of US President Donald Trump confront Capitol police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington aiming to derail the certification of the November election results(AFP)

Federal authorities seized $90,000 from a Utah man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot who sold footage he shot at the incident to news outlets, which included the fatal police shooting of fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Prosecutors also filed additional criminal charges against John Earle Sullivan, a self-described political activist accused of illegally entering the Capitol and participating in the riot, according to Reuters.

"Sullivan recorded video of the confrontation between rioters and police just outside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber that included the shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt and, according to court filings, boasted to an unnamed witness that 'my footage is worth like a million of dollars, millions of dollars,'" Reuters reported. "Sullivan sold that footage to several news outlets for a total of $90,000, according to a seizure warrant. The news outlets were redacted from the warrant."

He now faces eight criminal counts, including weapons charges, related to the deadly insurrection.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was fatally shot by Capitol police as she tried to crawl through the broken window of a barricaded door.

She has become a cause célèbre of far-right activists, some of whom have even compared her death to the recent police killings of Black men, although the officer who shot her has been cleared of wrongdoing.