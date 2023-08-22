John Eastman surrenders and is booked into Georgia jail as Trump co-defendant
Former President Donald Trump's legal adviser John Eastman has surrendered and been booked into the Fulton County jail, according to records posted by his attorney.

Eastman is the second of 18 co-defendants to turn himself in after being charged in a sweeping racketeering scheme for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential results in the state. Scott Hall reported to the jail earlier Tuesday.

Tuesday's surrender comes as Eastman is also facing professional disciplinary action by the California bar, and could be stripped of his license to practice law.

In a statement released by his attorneys, according to CNN, Eastman said that he was there to surrender for an indictment that "should never have been brought" and that the charges were a "crossing of the Rubicon" for America.

Eastman, a far-right lawyer, was the architect of a memo explaining that the Trump camp could pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to discard electors during the certification in Congress, blocking Biden from taking office and creating a process to let Trump stay in power instead. He admitted privately that this scheme was not legal.

Trump himself is expected to surrender to Georgia authorities later this week.

