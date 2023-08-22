First Trump co-defendant surrenders at Fulton County jail
MSNBC

The first of Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants has turned himself in for processing at the Fulton County jail, CNN reported Tuesday.

Scott Hall surrendered to the jail just before 9 a.m. Tuesday after being indicted in District Attorney Fani Willis' case regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state, Atlanta News First reported.

Hall, a bail bondsman based in Atlanta, is accused of being involved in commandeering voting information in Coffee County in south Georgia.

Charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Atlanta First reported a $10,000 bail bond had been negotiated for Hall on Monday.

All of the defendants, including Trump, have until Friday to surrender to the jail.

