'Arrogant' John Eastman admitted his guilt live on national television: Former prosecutor
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

In an appearance on the Fox network this week John Eastman appeared to admit to his own guilt.

Speaking to MSNBC Sunday, former federal prosecutor and law school professor Joyce White Vance explained that video can be used in court against him.

"What I recommended, I've said this repeatedly is that he exceed to request more than 100 state legislators in those swing states to give them a week to sort out the impact of what everyone acknowledged was illegality in the conduct of the election," Eastman told Laura Ingraham.

"You're always happy when you can play videotape of a defendant confessing on national television to a jury, which is exactly what that sounds like," said Vance. "He is confessing to trying to interfere with the election. And it's compounded by Eastman's continued insistence that there was election fraud. There was no election fraud that impacted the outcome. He knew that. there are emails where that comes up and it is discussed. This is just an example of a lawyer that's so arrogant, who believes he can outsmart other people, he does this sort of thing that won that only backfire."

Eastman was charged along with Donald Trump and 17 others in a conspiracy racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia.

In a statement when he was indicted, Eastman said through an attorney that he would surrender “to an indictment that should never have been brought.” He claimed the suit was targeting “attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients” and said the defendants are entitled to rely on the advice of lawyers.

Eastman asked Trump for a pardon for his involvement in the 2020 election before Trump left office.

He has also raised $500,000 for his legal defense off the backs of Christion zealots, a July report revealed.

