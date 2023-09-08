John Eastman has been 'a small-time, petty, unethical fraud' for years: California GOP insider

Indicted former Trump attorney John Eastman was once seen by many as a fairly sober-minded right-wing legal analyst before he concocted an unconstitutional plot to have Vice President Mike Pence throw away certified election results.

However, California Republican campaign consultant Kevin Spillane thinks that this prior reputation was entirely unearned.

In an interview with Capitol Weekly, Spillane details dealings that he had with Eastman last decade, when Eastman was running to be the Republican nominee for California attorney general against Los Angeles County District Attorney, whose campaign was being run by Spillane.



Among other things, Spillane says that he had to fight to block Eastman from listing himself as an "Assistant Attorney General" on ballots when in reality he had merely done contract work on behalf of the North Dakota Attorney General's Office.

Spillane argues that Cooley's ultimately unsuccessful general election campaign to be California AG against now-Vice President Kamala Harris was due at least in part to having to spend resources during the primary to get Eastman accurately depicted on the ballot.

"It was clear he was a small-time, petty, unethical fraud," Spillane tells Capitol Weekly. "That was one example of him not being honorable."