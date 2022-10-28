Leaked recording shows 'coup memo' lawyer Eastman instructing poll watchers on how to get ballots tossed

"Unapologetic and shameless, that's John Eastman's behavior here," said MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire. "He's a central character to the big lie, to everything Donald Trump and his allies tried to do after the 2020 election. It was his idea to set the fake elector scheme, states put alternate electors to the Congress that would allow Mike Pence to throw that out and therefore keep Trump in office. We know Eastman was sending e-mails around afterward, like, 'Guys, we might have broken the law,' and potentially wondering if he might need a pardon. He's someone who in the thick of things. This is terrific reporting, and obviously suggests, this reiterates how the big lie is going to be with us."

Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla, who first broke the story, said Eastman's scheme will likely be attempted in multiple states in next month's election.

"That is why you could see this potentially even in Republican states," Pryzbyla said, "Like I said, Otera County, [New Mexico], there was no reason for that election to be challenged and for the board commissioners there to refuse to certify the concerns, according to election officials who I talked to there, were that it really was a test run to see, okay, well, what would happen if we did refuse to certify an election. That is, of course, the biggest fear of a lot of elections officials that I talked to, is that you see this all kind of happening in coordination at the same time that now there's one piece here."

"You have individuals who could create this documentation," she continued. "You have in the courts now, the Supreme Court, potentially now hearing this case on what's called the independent state legislature theory, which would allow state legislatures to have the final say in essentially determining the outcome of an election, and potentially overruling our courts, big-footing courts, big-footing state officials who have supposed to have the final say, and you see how the pieces are potentially being put in place here for a much more successful version of what was considered in 2020 to be a really ham-handed approach, where they had a lot of these untrained poll challengers, banging, literally on the outside of these polling locations where votes were being counted. Now the goal is to put these people in a position to have real power."

"The takeaway here, guys, is that that broader strategy is about laying a legal framework and precedence to empower people, even with meritless claims, to potentially challenge elections," Pryzbyla added.

