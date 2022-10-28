Leaked recording shows 'coup memo' lawyer Eastman instructing poll watchers on how to get ballots tossed

Attorney John Eastman, author of the infamous "coup memo," is instructing Republican poll watchers on how to challenge voters' ballots on what Politico describes as "highly technical interpretations of the law."
In a leaked recording obtained by the publication, Eastman can be heard telling poll watchers to be highly aggressive in moving to challenge ballots.
“Document what you’ve seen, raise the challenge," he told operatives in his homes state of New Mexico. "And [note] which of the judges on that election board decline to accept your challenge. Get it all written down... That then becomes the basis for an affidavit in a court challenge after the fact."
What is particularly noteworthy, writes Politico, is that Eastman wants the workers to raise challenges on virtually any ground they can find, "even going so far as questioning the votes of people who don’t speak loudly enough when giving their name or address or who refuse to allow a poll worker or challenger to review their signature or birth year."
Nick Penniman, the CEO of bipartisan election integrity watchdog Issue One, tells Politico that Eastman's advice could lead to chaos at polling places.
"You got a bunch of poll watchers who are preconditioned to believe there is wrongdoing," he said. "They’re going to start documenting stuff that is not wrongdoing and they might also intentionally misdocument something just for the sake of being able to hold up or not certify an election, which is terrifying."