Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referral for Trump lawyer John Eastman: report
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

The Jan. 6 committee will likely issue a criminal referral against Donald Trump and at least one of his lawyers.

The House select committee believes it has developed sufficient evidence to refer attorney John Eastman to the Department of Justice for prosecution, according to a dress rehearsal Sunday for its final public hearing, reported NBC News.

Two additional sources confirmed the panel's intentions after reporters overheard portions of the dress rehearsal ahead of Monday's public hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The select committee is expected to refer Trump for prosecution, along with possibly others who were involved in his scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Eastman authored the so-called coup memo that laid out a strategy for vice president Mike Pence to refuse to certify Joe Biden's election win in a bid to keep Trump in power.

