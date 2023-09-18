'Very pleased': John Eastman pleasantly surprised Trump didn't 'throw me under the bus'
Screengrab.

Attorney John Eastman expressed gratitude on Monday because his former client Donald Trump has not turned on him in a Georgia case where they are co-defendants accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

In an interview on Monday, Eastman was asked if he "felt support from President Trump" since being charged in Fulton County.

"Well, we're now under court order not to speak to each other, so I can't do that," Eastman pointed out. "But I was very pleased to see his current legal team out there, instead of throwing me under the bus as some news articles were trying to say, citing anonymous sources, what's going to happen, to say, look, Eastman is one of the best constitutional attorneys in the country."

"What he did was creative and aggressive, but it was certainly within the realm of permissible constitutional interpretation," he added. "And they're going to rest on that. It's very important."

Eastman also said he would not "turn" on Trump even if he "had the goods" to convict him.

