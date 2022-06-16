Newly uncovered Jan. 6 emails show a 'hope for violence' by Trump lawyers: CNN legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Thursday said that newly uncovered emails from pro-Trump lawyers show that they knew there was a possibility that violence could break out on January 6th -- and they thought it would help them keep former President Donald Trump in office.

The emails in question were reported by the New York Times and involve attorney Kenneth Chesebro strategizing with infamous "coup memo" author John Eastman about how to get the Supreme Court to hear the Trump campaign's objections to the 2020 election results.

At one point, Chesebro said that the prospect of violence on January 6th could prompt SCOTUS to get off the sidelines.

"Odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then," he wrote.

Honig said that this email was "the first piece of tangible evidence showing that people around Donald Trump, advising Donald Trump, suspected there might be violence."

What's more, Honig said, the discussion wasn't about how to prevent violence but how to use it to their advantage.

"[They] not necessarily wanted [violence] to happen but if it happened they say we can benefit from this," he said. "There is an advantage to us if there is violence, if there is chaos that breaks out and they're trying to leverage that into pressure on the Supreme Court. It's the first link we have between the strategy that's going on behind the scenes and the hope for violence on January 6."

