John Eastman moves to sever Georgia case from co-defendants asking for speedy trial
CBS Denver/screen grab

John Eastman, a former attorney for Donald Trump, has asked Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee to sever his case from co-defendants seeking a speedy trial.

Eastman and 18 others, including Trump, are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Two of the defendants in the case — attorneys Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell — have been granted an Oct. 23 trial date.

On Tuesday, Eastman asked the judge to sever his case from those seeking a quick trial.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"In considering this motion to sever, the critical factor is preserving Professor Eastman's right to effective assistance of counsel," a motion filed by Eastman's attorneys said. "Proceeding to trial in a major RICO case six weeks after indictment obviously does not give sufficient time to prepare for trial."

"Dr. Eastman is currently in the middle of a disciplinary trial before the State Bar of California. Such trial is not scheduled to be complete until late September or early October," the filing added.

READ MORE: Court throws wrench in Jack Smith's effort to read Congressman's Jan. 6 texts: report

The document also cited conflicts with his attorneys' scheduling.

"For the foregoing reasons, defendant John Eastman respectfully requests this Court sever his case from those defendants who have demanded a speedy trial," the motion concluded.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment