John Eastman 'is forever toast': legal analyst
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

Retired Professor John Eastman was a topic of conversation at the start Thursday's hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election.

A piece of new information was the testimony that on Jan. 4, Eastman reportedly made it clear to former President Donald Trump that the attempt to stop the count of the Electoral College votes would be illegal.

The committee also obtained emails by Eastman that revealed he thought the attempt to stop the counting of votes was absurd.

Judge Michael Luttig was a judge for whom Eastman served as a clerk. At Thursday's hearing, Luttig harshly criticized his former subordinate.

"It's not merely profound truth for the US, it's also simple truth of American Republic," said Luttig. "Thus in my view, hearings being conducted by this select committee, examining that profound truth, namely rule of law."

“The foundational rule of law was supremely violated on January 6 2021," he noted.

Former deputy attorney general and law professor Harry Litman cited the new information, saying that it ensured Eastman is "forever toast."

"Imagine Luttig saying these things about a former clerk of his. Just a complete disgrace & public shellacking. Either Eastman a blithering idiot--he'd probably prefer that--or a rank criminal willing to pur a coup. He is 100% forever toast now; Q is just can he avoid jail," Litman tweeted.

