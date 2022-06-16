Jan. 6 gallows take center stage at hearing as select committee documents Trump’s threats against Pence

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol focused on threats to Mike Pence as Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election during Thursday's public hearings.

"Hours after President Donald J. Trump announced a “wild” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, his supporters began discussing building a gallows in front of the Capitol," The New York Times reported. "Days later, a second user posted a diagram describing the cuts of lumber and rope that would be needed to erect a gallows and fashion a noose. A lengthy planning discussion ensued. A third posted a manual on how to tie a hangman’s knot."

Trump used rally speeches and Twitter to exert intense pressure on Pence to abuse his position as president of the Senate to reject the election results as they were being ratified on January 6.

During his "Stop the Steal" rally ahead of the joint session of the House and Senate to ratify the election, Trump mentioned Pence numerous times as he told his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell."



READ MORE: School board member's son ignites an uproar after urging people to shoot Black people 'for fun' in viral video

But Pence wrote to Congress that the Founding Fathers never intended the vice president to have "unilateral authority" to overturn election counts, adding that "no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority."

The mob whipped up by Trump threatened to hang Pence for failing to cooperate as they stormed the Capitol, and even erected a gallows in front of the building.

Committee member Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, played video of the gallows during his opening statement.

"A striking array of far-right iconography littered the Capitol during the riot by Mr. Trump’s supporters, such as a Confederate flag, Crusader crosses, an Auschwitz-themed hoodie and 'white power' hand gestures. But the gallows erected in front of the Capitol, where rioters chanted 'Hang Mike Pence' as they stormed the building looking for the vice president, is one of the most chilling images to emerge from of a day of violence and extremism," The New York Times reported. "It is also one of the bigger unsolved mysteries in the investigation into what happened that day. Seventeen months after the riot, little is known about it. No one has publicly claimed responsibility for erecting the gallows or been charged with setting it up."

RELATED: Legal expert says Liz Cheney just provided 'key evidence' for another charge against Trump

"The imagery, said experts who study domestic extremism, evokes the early practice of hanging traitors; the nation’s dark history of lynchings and violent attempts to terrorize Black Americans; and a novel favored by white supremacists that culminates in the mass hangings of political enemies," the newspaper reported. "Above all, they said, it is intended to instill fear."



Cheney said last week that when the subject of the "hang Mike Pence" chants came up at the White House, Trump responded: "Maybe our supporters have the right idea" and that Pence "deserves" it.

ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders reports her sources say Trump and Pence have not spoken since last summer.

Watch below or at this link.



WATCH: Pence 'did the right thing that day,' Rep. Aguilar says | Jan. 6 hearings www.youtube.com









With additional reporting by AFP