Trump 'coup memo' lawyer asks judge to reconsider bombshell ruling

John Eastman has asked a federal judge to reconsider his ruling last week finding that Donald Trump knowingly filed false numbers to claim voter fraud.

The right-wing attorney's own lawyer Charles Burnham asked U.S. District Court judge David O. Carter to change his order finding that Trump knowingly introduced false voter fraud numbers in court and to the public, which he said showed the former president filed lawsuits to disrupt the Jan. 6 election certification and not to seek court remedy, reported Law & Crime.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote. “In an attempt to disclaim his responsibility over the misleading allegations, President Trump’s attorneys remove the numbers from the body of complaint (but nonetheless incorporate them by reference) and add a footnote that states President Trump is only relying on information that was provided to him. But, by his attorneys’ own admissions, the information provided to him was that the alleged voter fraud numbers were inaccurate.”

Eastman's attorneys disputed those findings, saying that Trump's legal filings were intended to obtain a court ruling on his election challenges, and asked him to change his ruling or at least stay it while he appeals to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

IN OTHER NEWS: Foster family shocked after judge decides to deport 10-month-old American citizen to Haiti: report

"[The documents] clearly show that no false information was knowingly submitted by the President or his attorneys, and that the complaint was not filed for an improper purpose," wrote Burnham.

Eastman gained infamy after it was revealed that he had authored a legal memo outlining a plan for Trump to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election to his rival Joe Biden. The document, described by some as the "coup memo," provided "a detailed plan to declare the 2020 election invalid and give the presidency to Trump," Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan said.