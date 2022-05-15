John Fetterman 'feeling better' after stroke scare
US-NEWS-PASENATE-FETTERMAN-LAMB. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) revealed that he had a mile stroke on Friday. In a video posted to Twitter, he said that he wasn't feeling well and his wife made him go to the hospital.

The stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation (afib) that had gone on for a while. Doctors believe this is what caused a clot that then caused the stroke. CNN reported after speaking with the campaign that the doctors see the prognosis will be good.

Fetterman is in the lead in the U.S. Senate race against Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA).

See the announcement in the video below:

SmartNews