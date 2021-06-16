'This is war!' FBI busts South Carolina Capitol rioter couple who posted threats on Facebook

According to The State, a South Carolina couple has been arrested by the FBI and charged for their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, of Hanahan, a city in Berkeley County just north of Charleston, were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Charleston before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker in a initial proceeding where they were presented with the charges against them," reported John Monk. "Baker released the couple, who are described as 'the Getsingers' in charging documents, on a $75,000 unsecured bond each and their promise to appear for future court proceedings in the District of Columbia."

"According to a criminal complaint in the case, four people called an FBI tips line separately to report information they had about the couple making claims about being in the Capitol on Jan. 6," said the report. "One caller told the FBI that a video exists of 'the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, 'This is War! We're storming the Capitol!'' according to the criminal complaint.' Another informant told the FBI that Stacie Getsinger had posted on her Facebook page, 'The (presidential) election was rigged, and this ain't over,' the complaint said."

Stacie Getsinger reportedly also expressed fear on Facebook after the fact that the two would be arrested for their involvement.

The FBI has farmed out the task of identifying Capitol rioters to the general public. So far, this strategy has helped identify dozens of people, with loved ones, high school friends, and even social media stalkers outing their identities.