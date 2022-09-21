Trump-backed GOP candidate argued against women voting and working: report

One of Donald Trump's endorsed candidates for Congress once argued against women being able to vote, saying the country had "suffered" since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote nationwide.

CNN reported Wednesday, "John Gibbs, who defeated in the primary an incumbent Republican who had voted to impeach Trump, also made comments in the early 2000s praising an organization trying to repeal the 19th Amendment which also argued that women’s suffrage had made the United States into a 'totalitarian state.'"

CNN reported Gibbs founded the "Society for the Critique of Feminism" while a student a Stanford and argued women did not “posess (sic) the characteristics necessary to govern."

Gibbs argued for a patriarchal society, CNN reported, and then tried to cover-up the evidence.

"Gibbs requested the website for the think tank be removed from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine in 2016, according to a spokesman for the Internet Archive. But CNN’s KFile reviewed it on a different archiving service," the network reported. "CNN’s KFile previously reported that Gibbs’ history of conspiratorial and inflammatory tweets included baselessly accusing Democrats of taking part in satanic rituals and defending a notorious anti-Semitic troll banned by Twitter."

When Trump endorsed Gibbs in November, he described him as a "fabulous talent."

